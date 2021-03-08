UrduPoint.com
Customs Intelligence Seizes 450 Kg Narcotics

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Customs intelligence seizes 450 kg narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday said that customs intelligence seized 450kg narcotics valuing Rs. 4 billion.

The Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi in an intelligence based operation has seized huge quantity of high value narcotic substance, said a press release issued by FBR here.

While following the intelligence at coastal line of Ibrahim Hyderi, Port Qasim Town, Karachi, the Customs Intelligence team apprehended four persons along with the boxes and packets containing methamphetamine (Ice Crystal) with the coordination of Naval Intelligence.

They recovered narcotics weighed 450 kg with a value of around Rs.4 billion in International market.

Further investigation was underway.

