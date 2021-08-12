Customs intelligence seizes non-paid items

The Customs Intelligence has seized non-custom-paid items worth Rs.82.3 million during July 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Customs Intelligence has seized non-custom-paid items worth Rs.82.3 million during July 2021.

A spokesman of customs intelligence said on Thursday that among these items include vehicles, dry fruits, powder milk, etc.

These items were seized during various raids as their owners had smuggled them without pay customs duty of Rs.33.2 million on them.

These items had been shifted to dry port and further action against them as well as their smugglers was under progress, he added.