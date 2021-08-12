UrduPoint.com

Customs Intelligence Seizes Non-paid Items

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:11 PM

Customs intelligence seizes non-paid items

The Customs Intelligence has seized non-custom-paid items worth Rs.82.3 million during July 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Customs Intelligence has seized non-custom-paid items worth Rs.82.3 million during July 2021.

A spokesman of customs intelligence said on Thursday that among these items include vehicles, dry fruits, powder milk, etc.

These items were seized during various raids as their owners had smuggled them without pay customs duty of Rs.33.2 million on them.

These items had been shifted to dry port and further action against them as well as their smugglers was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Vehicles Progress July Million

Recent Stories

PTV receives Rs 8.8 billion under TV fee: NA told

PTV receives Rs 8.8 billion under TV fee: NA told

20 seconds ago
 Jashn-e-Azadi picks momentum in city

Jashn-e-Azadi picks momentum in city

21 seconds ago
 Traffic police holds awareness camp

Traffic police holds awareness camp

27 seconds ago
 Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record ..

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat

3 minutes ago
 Italian Wildfires Kill 5 People, Threaten UNESCO-P ..

Italian Wildfires Kill 5 People, Threaten UNESCO-Protected Beech Forests

3 minutes ago
 China's Hubei reports 10 locally transmitted confi ..

China's Hubei reports 10 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.