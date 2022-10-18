Customs Karachi seizes goods worth of Rs 67mln

The anti-smuggling team of the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigations-Customs, Karachi has stepped up its counter smuggling operations and has affected four seizures in the last three days having worth around Rs 67 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The anti-smuggling team of the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigations-Customs, Karachi has stepped up its counter smuggling operations and has affected four seizures in the last three days having worth around Rs 67 million.

A statement on Tuesday said that on specific information that a group allegedly involved in organized smuggling of dry fruits and other food items would attempt to smuggle a container load from Quetta to Karachi. Surveillance was mounted on Super highway which led to the interception of the container loaded on a truck.

A huge quantity of foreign origin dry fruits, almond and cumin etc were recovered. Value of the seized goods and vehicle is estimated to be Rs 34 million. Four persons have also been arrested in the cases who are remanded to Customs Intelligence for five days by the Customs Judge.

Three other seizures are of cosmetics, fabric, crockery and skimmed milk.