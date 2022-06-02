Customs Multan gets new heads in I&I, enforcement wings

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred Director Customs Intelligence and Investigations and Collectors Customs Enforcement in Multan and assigned the posts to new officers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred Director Customs Intelligence and Investigations and Collectors Customs Enforcement in Multan and assigned the posts to new officers.

Asif Abbas, a BS-20 officer, who was serving as Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigations in customs Multan has been transferred to Islamabad Headquarters as Chief, FBR.

Yasin Murtaza, a BS-19 officer, who was serving as Additional Director Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Dera Ismail Khan has been posted as Additional Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigations, Customs Multan.

Muhammad Tahir, a BS-20 officer, who was serving as Director, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigations at Islamabad, has been transferred to Multan as Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Multan.

Imran Ahmad Chaudhry, another BS-20 officer, who was serving in Multan as Collector Customs Enforcement has been transferred as Chief FBR Islamabad Headquarters, according to a June 2 notification issued by the FBR.