UrduPoint.com

Customs Multan Gets New Heads In I&I, Enforcement Wings

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Customs Multan gets new heads in I&I, enforcement wings

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred Director Customs Intelligence and Investigations and Collectors Customs Enforcement in Multan and assigned the posts to new officers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred Director Customs Intelligence and Investigations and Collectors Customs Enforcement in Multan and assigned the posts to new officers.

Asif Abbas, a BS-20 officer, who was serving as Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigations in customs Multan has been transferred to Islamabad Headquarters as Chief, FBR.

Yasin Murtaza, a BS-19 officer, who was serving as Additional Director Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Dera Ismail Khan has been posted as Additional Director, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigations, Customs Multan.

Muhammad Tahir, a BS-20 officer, who was serving as Director, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigations at Islamabad, has been transferred to Multan as Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Multan.

Imran Ahmad Chaudhry, another BS-20 officer, who was serving in Multan as Collector Customs Enforcement has been transferred as Chief FBR Islamabad Headquarters, according to a June 2 notification issued by the FBR.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Dera Ismail Khan June FBR

Recent Stories

Sonali Bandre reveals she took many mediocre roles ..

Sonali Bandre reveals she took many mediocre roles to pay rents

17 minutes ago
 Reports on Russia's Possible OPEC+ Deal Suspension ..

Reports on Russia's Possible OPEC+ Deal Suspension 'Deliberate Disinformation'- ..

2 minutes ago
 French diplomats strike over plan for their 'extin ..

French diplomats strike over plan for their 'extinction'

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's top paddler to train in Spain for Commo ..

Pakistan's top paddler to train in Spain for Commonwealth Games

2 minutes ago
 US Opposes Turkey's Renewed Operations in Northern ..

US Opposes Turkey's Renewed Operations in Northern Syria - UN Envoy

2 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Literary Festival arranged at UVAS

All Pakistan Literary Festival arranged at UVAS

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.