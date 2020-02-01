Customs official clear 350 containers in violation of law

Federal Board of Revenue(FBR) has made one of Customs officer , OSD on clearing some 350 containers illegally on ,Torkham border , whereas 13 officers has been transferred

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Federal board of Revenue(FBR) has made one of Customs officer , OSD on clearing some 350 containers illegally on ,Torkham border , whereas 13 officers has been transferred.A big corruption scam was surfaced in FBR when Customs officers deputed at Pak Afghan border gave clean chit to 350 containers illicitly , on which Member (Customs Operation) Owais Agha was made officer on special duty (OSD) .

He would be retired from service on 24th February this year. On the other hand Member (Customs Policy) Javed Ghani has been given the additional charge of Member (Customs Operation).The Collector Preventive Multan, Muhammad Saleem has been posted to Collector Appraisement Peshawar, whereas Collector Customs Appeal Karachi Khalil Ibrahim Yousafzai is transferred to the post of Collector Preventive Peshawar .

Collector Gawadar Muhammad Yaqoob Maco is posted as Collector Customs Preventive Quetta on dual charge , as he would also hold his current position.

Director Customs (Intelligence and Investigation)Fayyaz Anwar has been sent to Collector Preventive Multan. The Collector (Exports) Karachi ,Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh is transferred as Collector Port Qasim.Director Customs (Intelligence and Investigation) Irfan Javed is posted to Director Customs Gawadar.

Whereas Collector Preventive Peshawar Asif Saeed Naumani, Collector Appraisement Peshawar Ihsan Ali Shah , Collector Appraisement Quetta Raza and Collector Preventive Quetta Iftikhar Ahmed have been posted to FBR's headquarters Islamabad .