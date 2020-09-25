UrduPoint.com
Customs Officials Foiled Attempt To Smuggle Liquor Worth Rs. 90 Million

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:36 PM

Customs officials foiled attempt to smuggle liquor worth Rs. 90 million

The Model Customs Collectorate Hyderabad foiled an attempt of smuggling of contraband liquor and seized six thousand bottles worth Rs. 90 million during search of a container here at Hyderabad Bypass

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Model Customs Collectorate Hyderabad foiled an attempt of smuggling of contraband liquor and seized six thousand bottles worth Rs. 90 million during search of a container here at Hyderabad Bypass.

The Collector Custom Hyderabad Aamir Rashid while briefing media persons here at Custom House on Friday, informed that after receiving information about smuggling of contraband liquor, a team under his supervision chased a Islamabad-bound Container No: C-145 and intercepted it near Hyderabad Bypass.

During search of the container, the team recovered 500 cartons having six thousand bottles of contraband liquor worth Rs. 90 million, he informed.

The team has seized the container with contraband liquor and apprehended the driver.

Further investigations underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

