Three armed dacoits Monday burgled the house of a customs official and looted the valuables, informed the police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Three armed dacoits Monday burgled the house of a customs official and looted the valuables, informed the police spokesman.

According to the details, the dacoits made the family hostage and took away cash, eight tola gold ornaments and other valuables.

Soon after the incident, the Rawat police team rushed to the scene and collected the evidences. Police registered the case and started investigation.