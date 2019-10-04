Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 billion corruption

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials have quietly issued a new SRO in order to hide Rs 80 billion financial corruption and to protect high level corrupt officers

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) : The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officials have quietly issued a new SRO in order to hide Rs 80 billion financial corruption and to protect high level corrupt officers.The inner sources have revealed that Chairman FBR Syed Shabbar Zaidi was also supporting this SRO; however Finance Ministry was kept in dark while issuing this SRO.Source stated that alleged financial corruption scandal of Rs 60 billion was also revealed after receiving the documents of new order.New SRO No was 114(1)/2019 and under this two internal audit directorates had completely closed and all powers were handed over to internal audit customs directorate Islamabad.The main objective of issuing new SRO was to hide financial corruption of customs officers and to provide legal protection to do this ugly practice without any fear.Currently customs was consider as most corrupt department of FBR and the main aim of ending directorate custom Karachi was to give protection to 40% financial corruption of Karachi system.

Sources further stated that annual revenue would defiantly go down because of issuing the new SRO and it would be impossible to monitor the performance of custom officials.

The main reason was to hide the engineering correction scandal.Sources stated that high level officers of custom department were allegedly involved in this corruption scandal as Rs 220 million looted in this ugly episode and now case was in court.Another reason was to hide the gold smuggling scandal as Rs 60 billion damage was paid to national exchequer to this scandal.

The tax ombudsman had issued order of inquiry against accused custom officers. These all mega corruption scandals were revealed in the tenure of new government.