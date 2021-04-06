Customs officials recovered indian Pan Parag

The Customs intelligence Sukkur recovered indian Pan Parag from a vehicle at Toll Plaza, Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Customs intelligence Sukkur recovered Indian Pan Parag from a vehicle at Toll Plaza, Sukkur.

Officials told on Tuesday the recovered Pan Parag was worth Rs20 million. It also recovered fake cigarettes from the Toll Plaza, Ranipur, the Khairpur district that were worth Rs1.5 million.

According to official,the narcotics and cigarettes were being smuggled to Karachi from Balochistan.