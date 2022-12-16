UrduPoint.com

Customs Officials Seized Foreign Currency, Huge Quantity Of Medicines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs officials arrested three passengers and seized foreign Currency and huge quantity of medicines in separate actions at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP).

According to spokesman for Customs on Thursday, in a first action the Customs officials recovered 112500 Saudi Riyal from the luggage of three passengers traveling to Dubai and arrested them.

They were identified as Rizwan Ali Khan, Muhammad Dawar Khan and Jehangir Ali.

In another action, Customs officers posted at Arrival Hall of JIAP intercepted 6 unattended suitcases from a flight that reached Karachi from Manchester via Dubai and recovered medicines worth Rs. 2.1 million. The suitcases were taken into custody and owners of them were being traced through tags on the suitcases for taking legal action.

