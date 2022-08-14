Customs organize flag hoisting ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate on Sunday in connection with the 75th independence day organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Custom House Karachi.

Collector Customs Enforcement Feroze Alam Junejo hoisted the national flag, according to a spokesman for Customs, Karachi.

Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Tariq Huda specially attended the flag hoisting ceremony while other officers of l Customs were also present on the occasion.