Customs Organize Motorcycle Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 10:33 PM

A motorcycle rally and a ceremony were organized by Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate at Air Freight Unit Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) on Tuesday after the successful completion of the women's motorcycle training program of lady officers

The training was conducted under Women Empowerment Program with the support of ESSA Lab Karachi.

On the occasion Chief Collector Customs Enforcement South Muhammad Yakub Mako, Collector Customs Airport Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Memon and Additional Collector Airport Asadullah Larak, distributed certificates of appreciation and motorcycles with helmets and driving licenses among 13 lady officers/officials who completed the training.

Muhammad Yakub Mako encouraged these lady officials and officers and expressed his determination to continue similar efforts for women empowerment in the Customs Department in the future.

