UrduPoint.com

Customs Personnel Foil Bid Of Smuggling Foreign Goods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Customs personnel foil bid of smuggling foreign goods

The Quetta Customs Intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign goods in an operation and recovered foreign goods of worth Rs 20.5 million here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Quetta Customs Intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign goods in an operation and recovered foreign goods of worth Rs 20.5 million here on Wednesday.

Director Customs Intelligence Muhammad Ismail said that the operation was carried out on Airport Road in Quetta where goods including consignment of foreign powdered milk and plastic bags were recovered from truck during checking.

He said that these foreign goods were being smuggled to Punjab through Zhob way.

The custom personnel registered a case under law and started investigation.

Related Topics

Quetta Punjab Road Zhob From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 300 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 300 points to close at 43,026 points 18 May 2022

14 seconds ago
 BRICS foreign ministers to meet via video link on ..

BRICS foreign ministers to meet via video link on Thursday

16 seconds ago
 Chinese company to introduce corn, cotton, wheat s ..

Chinese company to introduce corn, cotton, wheat seeds to improve yield in Pakis ..

18 seconds ago
 Nutrition stabilization centre inaugurated at Poly ..

Nutrition stabilization centre inaugurated at Polyclinic

19 seconds ago
 Mayor inaugurates development projects at ICP colo ..

Mayor inaugurates development projects at ICP colony

21 seconds ago
 Coalition govt strives hard to resolve multiple is ..

Coalition govt strives hard to resolve multiple issues faced by country: Shazia ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.