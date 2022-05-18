Customs personnel foil bid of smuggling foreign goods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Quetta Customs Intelligence foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign goods in an operation and recovered foreign goods of worth Rs 20.5 million here on Wednesday.

Director Customs Intelligence Muhammad Ismail said that the operation was carried out on Airport Road in Quetta where goods including consignment of foreign powdered milk and plastic bags were recovered from truck during checking.

He said that these foreign goods were being smuggled to Punjab through Zhob way.

The custom personnel registered a case under law and started investigation.