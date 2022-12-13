Customs Quetta seizes foreign currency worth millions

The Customs Quetta has seized an amount of $100,000 and other millions of Pakistan currency from the possession of Afghan passengers on the Chaman Border, reported a private TV channel.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Customs Quetta has seized an amount of $100,000 and other millions of Pakistan Currency from the possession of Afghan passengers on the Chaman Border, reported a private tv channel.

According to the Customs department, the organization with the help of security agencies was carrying out strict vigilance on specific information on the smuggling of foreign currency through borders.

As per details, the Customs staff of Enforcement intercepted various Afghani passengers and recovered more than US$ 100,000 and millions of Pak rupees from their custody during the body search and luggage scanning at the Chaman border crossing point.

Following the seizure of the foreign currency, the Customs department is taking further action as per the Customs Act, 1969.

The people involved in the currency smuggling were arrested. An FIR was registered and legal proceedings were started against them.

The crackdown on foreign currency smugglers is part of the government's efforts to discourage illegal channels of transactions.