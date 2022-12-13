UrduPoint.com

Customs Quetta Seizes Foreign Currency Worth Millions

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Customs Quetta seizes foreign currency worth millions

The Customs Quetta has seized an amount of $100,000 and other millions of Pakistan currency from the possession of Afghan passengers on the Chaman Border, reported a private TV channel.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Customs Quetta has seized an amount of $100,000 and other millions of Pakistan Currency from the possession of Afghan passengers on the Chaman Border, reported a private tv channel.

According to the Customs department, the organization with the help of security agencies was carrying out strict vigilance on specific information on the smuggling of foreign currency through borders.

As per details, the Customs staff of Enforcement intercepted various Afghani passengers and recovered more than US$ 100,000 and millions of Pak rupees from their custody during the body search and luggage scanning at the Chaman border crossing point.

Following the seizure of the foreign currency, the Customs department is taking further action as per the Customs Act, 1969.

The people involved in the currency smuggling were arrested. An FIR was registered and legal proceedings were started against them.

The crackdown on foreign currency smugglers is part of the government's efforts to discourage illegal channels of transactions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Quetta Chaman Border FIR TV From Government Million

Recent Stories

LCCI urges political parties to sign Charter of Ec ..

LCCI urges political parties to sign Charter of Economy

2 minutes ago
 Iranian President Expresses Concern Over China's P ..

Iranian President Expresses Concern Over China's Position on Persian Gulf Island ..

2 minutes ago
 Durrani slams KP CM over 'dual standards' for righ ..

Durrani slams KP CM over 'dual standards' for rights of KP

2 minutes ago
 Day-long cleaning drive of river door to start on ..

Day-long cleaning drive of river door to start on 15th December

2 minutes ago
 Country needs stability, not elections: Saad Rafiq ..

Country needs stability, not elections: Saad Rafique

2 minutes ago
 NADRA office Havelian starts evening shift

NADRA office Havelian starts evening shift

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.