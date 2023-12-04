Open Menu

Customs Quetta Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth Rs 10 Bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Pakistan Customs recovered goods of smuggling worth 10 billion rupees after foiling bids of smuggling during the last 5 months in respective areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Customs recovered goods of smuggling worth 10 billion rupees after foiling bids of smuggling during the last 5 months in respective areas of Balochistan.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Customs Balochistan Superintendent Dr.

Atta Bareach on Monday said that the value of the goods seized during the entire period was 10 billion rupees, never before has such a large amount of contraband been recovered in such a short period.

He said that about Rs 2.22 billion worth of goods were seized in October, seizure of smuggling goods worth Rs 3.40 billion were recovered in November by respective areas of Balochistan.

These seized smuggling goods including Chalia, Panprag, cloth, tires, cigarettes, non-customs paid vehicles, sugar, urea, auto parts, medicine and other things, he said.

