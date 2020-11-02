Customs recover 2kg gold at Torkham

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Customs Enforcement on Monday foiled a bid of gold smuggling from Pakistan to Afghanistan by recovering two kilogram gold from a container at Torkham Border here.

According to Customs Enforcement, an empty container was thoroughly inspected before allowing it to cross the border.

During search, two kg gold was recovered from the container.

The gold has a market value of Rs 23 million, the Customs authorities said adding the driver of the vehicles was taken into custody and a case was registered against him.