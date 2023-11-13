Open Menu

Customs Recover 36,000 Saudi Riyals From Passenger Travelling Abroad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Collectorate of Customs Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi, customs staff stationed at the International Departure Lounge seized 36,000 Saudi Riyals, equivalent to 2.7 million Pakistani Rupees, from a passenger who was traveling to Dubai.

The Currency has been confiscated, according to spokesman for Customs on Monday.

The passenger named Imran had concealed the recovered Riyals within his clothing.

The passenger is facing action under the Customs Act, and further investigation is currently underway.

