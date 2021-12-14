Customs recover bottles of Chinese whiskey at exit gate of EPZ

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs official Tuesday seized huge quantity of foreign brand liquor and arrested two accused.

According to spokesman for Customs, customs personnel stationed at the exit gate of Export Processing Zone Karachi recovered 1140 bottles of Chinese Whiskey, 1 LED from a van and foiled the illegal transit.

Two involved accused were also arrested.

Approximated value of seized whiskey was Rs. 4.39 million. Customs officials also confiscated the vehicle used for the crime.

Arrested suspects were being further interrogated.