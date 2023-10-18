Open Menu

Customs Recover Foreign Brand Liquor From Passenger At Karachi Airport

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized foreign brand liquor bottles from a passenger travelling to Karachi from Dubai.

According to spokesman for the Customs, the Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate staff stationed at the International Arrivals Lounge of JIAP caught a passenger named Muhammad Saqib, who had arrived in Karachi on Emirate Airline flight from Dubai, who was trying to exit the lounge using the green channel.

The deployed personnel stopped and searched his belongings on the basis of suspicion. During scanning, liquor bottles were identified in the suitcase of the said passenger, on which the luggage of the passenger was transferred to the customs examination counter and in the presence of the passenger, 30 bottles of high quality liquor were recovered from his suitcase.

The total value of 30 bottles of recovered liquor is Rs. 0.8 million.

