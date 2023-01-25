Customs recover huge quantity of US dollars from passenger at airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Customs officers seized a huge quantity of US Dollars from a passenger travelling abroad at Karachi airport.

According to spokesman for Customs on Wednesday, the Customs staff stationed at the international departure lounge of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi, seized 135,000 US dollars, over 30 million Pakistani rupees, from a passenger named Raheel.

He was traveling to Bangkok from Thai Airways flight number TG 342. The Currency had been confiscated.

The passenger had hidden the recovered dollars in his shoulder bag and hand trolley. Action was initiated against the passenger under the Customs Act, further investigations were underway.