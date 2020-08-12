Customs recovers 20 ton betel nuts from LPG bowser of trailer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs has seized 20 tons of betel nuts concealed in LPG bowser of a trailer at a check post in Lak Pass.

According to a news release issued here Wednesday, the Model Customs Collectorate Enforcement and Compliance Quetta on a tip off intercepted a trailer and during its checking recovered 20 tons of betel nuts concealed tactfully in its LPG bowser.

The approximate value of seized betel nuts is Rs. 55 million.

An accused has been arrested and a case has been registered while further investigations are underway.