Customs recovers 36 expensive mobile phones, 25kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Excise and Customs Department, in its ongoing crackdown against anti-smuggling activities, recovered expensive mobile phones and hashish in two separate operations, Chief Collector Customs Muhammad Jamil informed on Thursday.

In an action at Bacha Khan International Airport here, the Customs officials recovered 36 expensive mobile phones from the luggage of a passenger. The smuggled phones were recovered from a Jeddah to Peshawar bound flight.

In another action at Charsadda district, the customs officials recovered 25 kilograms of hashish from a car. In both cases, the accused were taken into custody for legal action.

He further informed that the Customs had so far recovered smuggled goods worth $592 million during the current year.