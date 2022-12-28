Customs recovers foreign currency from passenger travelling abroad

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs on Wednesday recovered foreign Currency at Karachi airport from a passenger travelling to Saudia.

According to spokesman for Customs, the Airport Collectorate of Customs at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi intercepted a passenger identified as Muhammad Ahmed Siddiq and during his body checking recovered 46,605 Saudi Riyal.

He was traveling to Medina, Saudi Arabia. Legal action was initiated against the passenger under Customs Act and further investigations were underway.