UrduPoint.com

Customs Recovers Foreign Currency From Passenger Travelling Abroad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Customs recovers foreign currency from passenger travelling abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs on Wednesday recovered foreign Currency at Karachi airport from a passenger travelling to Saudia.

According to spokesman for Customs, the Airport Collectorate of Customs at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi intercepted a passenger identified as Muhammad Ahmed Siddiq and during his body checking recovered 46,605 Saudi Riyal.

He was traveling to Medina, Saudi Arabia. Legal action was initiated against the passenger under Customs Act and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Saudi Riyal Medina Saudi Arabia From Airport

Recent Stories

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

55 seconds ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

16 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

31 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

1 hour ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

2 hours ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.