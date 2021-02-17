UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Recovers Heroin Parcel From Cooking Pans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:55 PM

Customs recovers heroin parcel from cooking pans

The Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized heroin from a parcel booked for Birmingham, UK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized heroin from a parcel booked for Birmingham, UK.

According to an official, the Customs Drug Enforcement Cell at International Mail Office (IMO) I.I.

Chundrigarh Road, during checking of a parcel of non-stick cooking pans recovered 450 grams of heroin tactfully concealed in specially created hidden draws in bottom of a cooking pan.

The value of seized drugs was Rs. 4.5 million. The Customs authorities registered a case against the accused who booked the parcel, resident of Peshawar. A special team had been constituted to apprehend the accused.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Drugs Road Birmingham United Kingdom From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to work with UNICEF for COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine Launches 'Big Prison Sale' With 1st Facili ..

34 seconds ago

Cambodia sets up China-style internet firewall

36 seconds ago

Over 100 policemen contract COVID-19 in ten days

37 seconds ago

Record Low Temperatures Registered in 21 US Cities ..

40 seconds ago

Logistics Giant Maersk to Launch World's 1st Carbo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.