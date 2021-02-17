Customs recovers heroin parcel from cooking pans

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized heroin from a parcel booked for Birmingham, UK.

According to an official, the Customs Drug Enforcement Cell at International Mail Office (IMO) I.I.

Chundrigarh Road, during checking of a parcel of non-stick cooking pans recovered 450 grams of heroin tactfully concealed in specially created hidden draws in bottom of a cooking pan.

The value of seized drugs was Rs. 4.5 million. The Customs authorities registered a case against the accused who booked the parcel, resident of Peshawar. A special team had been constituted to apprehend the accused.