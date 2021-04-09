UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Recovers Psychotropic Drug From LED Bulbs Consignment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

Customs recovers psychotropic drug from LED bulbs consignment

Pakistan Customs Karachi foiled the smuggling bid of psychotropic drug Ketamine and arrested a main accused of the case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs Karachi foiled the smuggling bid of psychotropic drug Ketamine and arrested a main accused of the case.

According to spokesman to Customs, the Model Customs Collectorate (Exports) Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle 52.6kgs of psychotropic drug Ketamine concealed in an export consignment of LED bulbs destined for Brooklyn, New York, USA.

The MCC on a tip off conducted detailed scrutiny of the consignment of M/s Omtic International, Village Bharthan Wala, Post Office Khas Daska, Sialkot (NTN#5247010) filed through GD bearing No KPPI-SB-216891 dated 29.

03.2021 declaring to contain LED bulbs having quantity 30,000 destined for Brooklyn, NY, USA. The goods were thoroughly examined and 52.6Kgs of white coloured powder was detected concealed in the base of LED bulbs. This powder was put to test and the testing kits confirmed that the said substance was Ketamine. The approximated value of seized Ketamine was Rs. 80 million in international market.

A case was registered and one of the prime accused had been arrested whereas a team had been constituted under to apprehend the other co-accused. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Exports New York Sialkot Daska Bin Qasim Market Post Million

Recent Stories

SU to conduct BCS first semester examinations from ..

2 minutes ago

Bullet riddled body found in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Rich tributes paid to Allama I.I Kazi for his inva ..

3 minutes ago

Rangers arrest three of most wanted dacoit gang

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, China agree to establish sister city rel ..

13 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to fine pilgrims performing Umrah wit ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.