Customs recovers psychotropic drug from LED bulbs consignment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs Karachi foiled the smuggling bid of psychotropic drug Ketamine and arrested a main accused of the case.

According to spokesman to Customs, the Model Customs Collectorate (Exports) Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Karachi foiled an attempt to smuggle 52.6kgs of psychotropic drug Ketamine concealed in an export consignment of LED bulbs destined for Brooklyn, New York, USA.

The MCC on a tip off conducted detailed scrutiny of the consignment of M/s Omtic International, Village Bharthan Wala, Post Office Khas Daska, Sialkot (NTN#5247010) filed through GD bearing No KPPI-SB-216891 dated 29.

03.2021 declaring to contain LED bulbs having quantity 30,000 destined for Brooklyn, NY, USA. The goods were thoroughly examined and 52.6Kgs of white coloured powder was detected concealed in the base of LED bulbs. This powder was put to test and the testing kits confirmed that the said substance was Ketamine. The approximated value of seized Ketamine was Rs. 80 million in international market.

A case was registered and one of the prime accused had been arrested whereas a team had been constituted under to apprehend the other co-accused. Further investigations were underway.