Customs recovers pure gold from passenger

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Customs on Monday claimed to have apprehended a passenger carrying pure gold worth millions of rupees.

According to a news release, the Customs Airport Collectorate staff deputed at arrival hall during checking of a Pakistani passenger recovered 500 grams of 22 carats pure gold worth Rs 4.822 million. The arrested was carrying the gold biscuits in his pockets.

Further investigations were underway.