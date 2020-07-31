UrduPoint.com
Customs Recovers Smuggled Almond Worth Rs 14.07 Mln

Fri 31st July 2020

Customs recovers smuggled almond worth Rs 14.07 mln

The Collectorate of Customs Anti Smuggling Unit (ASU) Kohat on Thursday confiscated smuggled almonds along with offending vehicle worth Rs 14.07 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):The Collectorate of Customs Anti Smuggling Unit (ASU) Kohat on Thursday confiscated smuggled almonds along with offending vehicle worth Rs 14.

07 million, According to details, the staff of Customs Anti Smuggling Unit Kohat on a tip off, carried out operation at Hangu -Patachinar road and seized foreign origin smuggled amond with shell weighing 12792 kgs alongwith Hino Truck 10 Wheeler.

The value of the seized goods is Rs 14.07 million and value of vehicle is Rs 6 millions.

