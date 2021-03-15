UrduPoint.com
Customs Recovers Smuggled Tyres; Dealer Arrested In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:02 PM

Customs recovers smuggled tyres; dealer arrested in faisalabad

Customs Faisalabad arrested a dealer on the charge of nonpayment of customs duty and recovered smuggled tyres in a large quantity from a godown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Customs Faisalabad arrested a dealer on the charge of nonpayment of customs duty and recovered smuggled tyres in a large quantity from a godown.

A spokesman of customs collectorate said here on Monday that on receiving information,the customs officers team conducted raid at godown in Rehmanpura and arrested Shakeel Ahmad for storing smuggled tyres worth Rs.

250 million without paying customs duty.

The team sealed the godown recovered large quantity of smuggled tyres.

Police registered case and started investigation.

