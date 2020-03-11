Customs says provide maximum facilities to business community

The Customs Department is making efforts to provide maximum import and export related facilities to the business community and 44 government departments were thrashing out viable solutions in this regard under the National Single Window (NSW) programme

This was stated by Kamal Shehar Yar, adviser on Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), while addressing a consultation session, jointly organised by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here.

He said that Pakistan's global ranking under cross-border trade related indicator of World Bank's ease of doing business Survey for 2019 had improved by 29 positions due to efforts of Pakistan Customs.

He said that Customs collects 48% of FBR's total revenue; however, its role is undergoing a paradigm shift from a mere revenue collection and enforcement agency to the lead facilitator of cross-border trade.

He said that as regards the UK, Pakistan would have to face new challenges after Brexit. "No doubt our export to the EU will remain intact while the UK has also promised to continue the current system intact till enforcement of new rules and regulations," he added.

He said that in 2018 our export to the UK was $1.7 billion, which was reduced to $1.6 billion in 2019.

Earlier FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said that the UK was a major trade partner of Pakistan and we must carve out a proactive strategy in consultation with the stakeholders to further enhance our exports.

A question answer session was held which was participated by Atif Shahabaz and Nadeem Bhatti, etc. Allah Dad Tarar, director TDAP Faisalabad, and large number of importers and exporters were also present.