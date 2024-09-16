Customs Seize 25 Tons Of Smuggled Betel Nuts
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Customs seized a significant quantity of smuggled hazardous betel nuts from a warehouse in the Gulzar Hijri area.
According to a news release on Monday, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Customs, acting on a tip-off, raided a godown at the Sir Syed roundabout in Gulzar Hijri and recovered 25 tons of betel nuts valued at Rs.
25 million.
The confiscated betel nuts were transported to the Customs warehouse. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.
