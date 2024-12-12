Customs seize 4 NCP vehicles from Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Customs on Thursday announced to have seized four old and used non-custom paid vehicles from Karachi worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Customs on Thursday announced to have seized four old and used non-custom paid vehicles from Karachi worth millions.

According to a news release, all the vehicles of different makers were seized from Bahria Town area, by the Anti-Smuggling Organization of the Pakistan Customs.

The value of the seized vehicles is Rs. 50 million. All the vehicles were confiscated and shifted to Customs god-owns. A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.