Customs Seize 4 NCP Vehicles From Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Pakistan Customs on Thursday announced to have seized four old and used non-custom paid vehicles from Karachi worth millions
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Customs on Thursday announced to have seized four old and used non-custom paid vehicles from Karachi worth millions.
According to a news release, all the vehicles of different makers were seized from Bahria Town area, by the Anti-Smuggling Organization of the Pakistan Customs.
The value of the seized vehicles is Rs. 50 million. All the vehicles were confiscated and shifted to Customs god-owns. A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.
Recent Stories
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities
US wholesale prices pick up in November
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government
Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait
Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..
In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise
Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities6 minutes ago
-
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government12 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief12 minutes ago
-
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ay ..29 minutes ago
-
District admin’s digital reforms in final stages22 minutes ago
-
BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom anniversary40 minutes ago
-
3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties22 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best option for resolving political issues: Rana Sanaullah22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt appoints members to Boards of Management of 8 teaching hospitals3 minutes ago
-
Customs seize 4 NCP vehicles from Karachi3 minutes ago
-
LUH committed best medical care for patients3 minutes ago
-
Former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan remanded to NAB in Pak-Arab Housing scam3 minutes ago