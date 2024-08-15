Customs Seize Drugs, Smuggled Diesel, One Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:48 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In two separate operations in Karachi, Pakistan Customs seized drugs and smuggled Iranian diesel, arresting one individual.
According to a Customs spokesperson on Thursday, the first operation was carried out by the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) at Mochko check post.
Acting on a tip-off, officials recovered 7 kg of hashish hidden in cucumber packets.
The seized drugs and truck are valued at Rs 12 million. The suspect has been arrested and further investigation was underway.
In a separate operation, Customs officials intercepted two trucks carrying 9,400 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel hidden in secret compartments.
The diesel is valued at Rs 2.5 million, while the trucks are worth Rs 20 million. Cases have been registered in both incidents, with investigations continuing.
