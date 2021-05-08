Customs seize drugs worth millions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs Saturday claimed seizing drugs worth Rs.190 million from a parcel booked for abroad.

According to spokesman for the Customs, the International Mail Office (IMO) of Customs Airport Collectorate located at I.I.

Chundrigarh Road during checked a parcel of girl clothes, over a suspicion and recovered 1.980 grams of fine quality heroin.

The parcel was booked for UK from Peshawar. Customs authorities took parcel in custody and lodged a case against the accused who booked the parcel, a resident of Peshawar.