Customs seize fake medicines worth millions in a raid on godown at Murree Road Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Anti smuggling cell of Customs Department in a raid on a godown at Murree Road here Saturday confiscated fake medicines and cosmetics worth millions of rupees.

Talking to APP, an Additional Collector Customs told that during the raid on a tip off, her department seized the medicines including fake multi vitamins which were being supplied to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

She said the raid was carried out on a three-storey building by the officials, many of them armed, they cordoned off the road leading to the godown.

The officials started to take out all the fake medicines, packing material and seals stored in the building. The fake medicines were being sold without documents as imported products, she added.

She said the exact amount of the seizure was being determined and action would be taken against those involved in the crime. The seizure also included imported cosmetics, she added.