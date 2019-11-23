UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Seize Fake Medicines Worth Millions In A Raid On Godown At Murree Road Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 10:53 PM

Customs seize fake medicines worth millions in a raid on godown at Murree Road Rawalpindi

Anti smuggling cell of Customs Department in a raid on a godown at Murree Road here Saturday confiscated fake medicines and cosmetics worth millions of rupees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Anti smuggling cell of Customs Department in a raid on a godown at Murree Road here Saturday confiscated fake medicines and cosmetics worth millions of rupees.

Talking to APP, an Additional Collector Customs told that during the raid on a tip off, her department seized the medicines including fake multi vitamins which were being supplied to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

She said the raid was carried out on a three-storey building by the officials, many of them armed, they cordoned off the road leading to the godown.

The officials started to take out all the fake medicines, packing material and seals stored in the building. The fake medicines were being sold without documents as imported products, she added.

She said the exact amount of the seizure was being determined and action would be taken against those involved in the crime. The seizure also included imported cosmetics, she added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Murree Road Rawalpindi All Million

Recent Stories

Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) life is a beacon of light ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death

3 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Minister Hopes for Improved Rela ..

3 minutes ago

France Declares 'Red Alert' for Southeastern Coast ..

3 minutes ago

Musharraf challenged court's orders of reserving v ..

28 minutes ago

Lorenzo-Vera stays tied for lead despite more prob ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.