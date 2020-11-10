UrduPoint.com
Customs Seize Four Truckloads Of Smuggled Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:29 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Customs Multan have seized four truckloads of non-custom-paid items worth millions of rupees during anti-smuggling operations in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, officials said on Tuesday.

Customs teams conducted operations on the orders of collector customs collectorate Multan Region, Muneeza Majeed, and recovered heavy quantity of smuggled tyres, milk powder, chocolates, Chinese salt, almonds, pistachio,Cumin ( Zeera) and plastic bags from four trucks in Sakhi Sarwar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan.

The smuggled items valuing around Rs 190 million including the vehicles were seized under customs act 1969 and further investigations were in progress.

