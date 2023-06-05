UrduPoint.com

Customs Seize Huge Quantity Of Smuggled Cigarettes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Customs seize huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes

Pakistan Customs on Monday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes, cigars, cigar filters, sheesha flavours and vape flavours from different parts of the metrapolis

Pakistan Customs on Monday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes, cigars, cigar filters, sheesha flavours and vape flavours from different parts of the metrapolis.

The Pakistan Customs, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement seized 691,060 sticks of smuggled cigarettes of assorted brands including Royal, business, Camel, Mond, Pine and huge quantity of sheesha flavour, vape flavour, cigars and cigar filters from four different locations in the city, according to a news release.

The approximate value of the seized items was Rs 27.12 million.

