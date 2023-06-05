Customs seize huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Customs on Monday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes, cigars, cigar filters, sheesha flavours and vape flavours from different parts of the metrapolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Customs on Monday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes, cigars, cigar filters, sheesha flavours and vape flavours from different parts of the metrapolis.

The Pakistan Customs, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement seized 691,060 sticks of smuggled cigarettes of assorted brands including Royal, business, Camel, Mond, Pine and huge quantity of sheesha flavour, vape flavour, cigars and cigar filters from four different locations in the city, according to a news release.

The approximate value of the seized items was Rs 27.12 million.