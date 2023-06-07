UrduPoint.com

Customs Seize Huge Quantity Of Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Millions

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 07:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Customs on Wednesday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes worth millions in separate operations during the last 24 hours.

According to a news release, the operations were conducted in Bolton Market and Saddar area.

During the first operation conducted in Bolton Market, the Customs intelligence seized 250,000 sticks of foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs10 million.

In the second operation in the Saddar area, 400,000 sticks of high-end brands of cigarettes worth Rs25 million were seized.

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad and Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmed appreciated the efforts of Customs Intelligence and encouraged them to make more efforts to check the menace of smuggling in general and of cigarettes in particular.

