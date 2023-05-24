Customs seize huge quantity of smuggled items worth millions

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Customs has seized a huge quantity of smuggled and non-custom paid (NCP) items worth millions in the last 20 days.

While addressing a news conference at Customs House here on Wednesday, the Collector of Customs Enforcement Karachi informed that the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi during the last 20 days seized a huge quantity of smuggled diesel and petrol, NCP vehicles and other items worth Rs.

792 million in different actions.

The seized items included 262,247 liters of smuggled diesel from 14 oil tankers, 21 NCP vehicles, non-duty paid food items and other articles including cigarettes, hazardous gutka, soaps etc.

The officer informed that five FIRs were registered and six accused were also detained.