UrduPoint.com

Customs Seize Huge Quantity Of Smuggled Items Worth Millions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Customs seize huge quantity of smuggled items worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Customs has seized a huge quantity of smuggled and non-custom paid (NCP) items worth millions in the last 20 days.

While addressing a news conference at Customs House here on Wednesday, the Collector of Customs Enforcement Karachi informed that the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi during the last 20 days seized a huge quantity of smuggled diesel and petrol, NCP vehicles and other items worth Rs.

792 million in different actions.

The seized items included 262,247 liters of smuggled diesel from 14 oil tankers, 21 NCP vehicles, non-duty paid food items and other articles including cigarettes, hazardous gutka, soaps etc.

The officer informed that five FIRs were registered and six accused were also detained.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Petrol Oil Vehicles From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

54 minutes ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

2 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

2 hours ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.