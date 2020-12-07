Customs seize Indian ginger container from vegetables market

MULTAN, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti-Smuggling Organization, Model Customs Collectorate (Enforcement & Compliance) Multan have seized a container of Indian ginger from local vegetables market and arrested two persons in an operation on Monday.

Customs officials said that 21 tons of Indian ginger, valuing around Rs 11.5 million, was found packed inside the container and it had reached Multan from Afghanistan.

The container valuing around Rs 20 million and the ginger stock was taken into possession. Two persons who were present along with the container were also taken into custody for questioning and further investigations, officials said.