Customs seize large quantity of smuggled goods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized a large quantity of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees, in the SITE area.

The Anti-Smuggling Organization of Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi on a tip-off conducted a raid and recovered a huge quantity of smuggled goods that were being shifted in two trucks from a container at Naurus Chowrangi in SITE area, said a news release.

Upon inquiring about the documents of the goods, the driver of the truck presented documents in which the goods were mentioned as iron steel.

The seized goods include 255 different mobile phones, 1500 different types of laptops, 1200 different types of mobile tablets, 25 LCDs of different types and sizes, 1270 electronic cigarettes and flavors, and 100 cartons of different soaps.

The approximate value of the seized goods was Rs. 143.3 million. Seized goods along with the two trucks used in smuggling were also taken into custody.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.