Open Menu

Customs Seize Large Quantity Of Smuggled Goods

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Customs seize large quantity of smuggled goods

The Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized a large quantity of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees, in the SITE area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Customs on Wednesday seized a large quantity of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees, in the SITE area.

The Anti-Smuggling Organization of Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi on a tip-off conducted a raid and recovered a huge quantity of smuggled goods that were being shifted in two trucks from a container at Naurus Chowrangi in SITE area, said a news release.

Upon inquiring about the documents of the goods, the driver of the truck presented documents in which the goods were mentioned as iron steel.

The seized goods include 255 different mobile phones, 1500 different types of laptops, 1200 different types of mobile tablets, 25 LCDs of different types and sizes, 1270 electronic cigarettes and flavors, and 100 cartons of different soaps.

The approximate value of the seized goods was Rs. 143.3 million. Seized goods along with the two trucks used in smuggling were also taken into custody.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Mobile Driver SITE From Million

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspiration ..

Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspirational journey

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National Guard

2 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamdan commends the IGCF for attracting ..

Zayed bin Hamdan commends the IGCF for attracting best international media and c ..

2 minutes ago
 Postage stamp commemorating 75-yr of Pak-Turkiye d ..

Postage stamp commemorating 75-yr of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties unveiled

4 minutes ago
 PPP, PML-N ask ECP to announce date for next elect ..

PPP, PML-N ask ECP to announce date for next elections

37 seconds ago
 Dr. Shafaq Akhtar: A global ambassador of Pakistan ..

Dr. Shafaq Akhtar: A global ambassador of Pakistan's beauty and inspiration

13 minutes ago
Child poverty surges as 1 in 6 live in extreme pov ..

Child poverty surges as 1 in 6 live in extreme poverty worldwide: UNICEF

2 minutes ago
 Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors

Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with the NYPD Chief of Train ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with the NYPD Chief of Training

17 minutes ago
 BP shares sink after CEO quits over relationships

BP shares sink after CEO quits over relationships

39 seconds ago
 Religious hatred 'totally unacceptable', UN chief ..

Religious hatred 'totally unacceptable', UN chief says on return from G20 summit ..

40 seconds ago
 ECP debunks Thursday meeting claims

ECP debunks Thursday meeting claims

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan