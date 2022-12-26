Customs seize mobile phones, other items worth millions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Customs on Monday foiled a smuggling bid of mobile phones and accessories worth millions of rupees at Karachi Airport and arrested a passenger.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs on Monday foiled a smuggling bid of mobile phones and accessories worth millions of rupees at Karachi Airport and arrested a passenger.

According to spokesman for Customs, the Customs officials posted at Arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) intercepted a passenger on suspicion, traveling from Dubai to Karachi.

On investigation, they recovered about 65 iPhones, chargers, laptops and other valuables.

The worth of seized items was Rs 7.1 million. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.