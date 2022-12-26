UrduPoint.com

Customs Seize Mobile Phones, Other Items Worth Millions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Customs seize mobile phones, other items worth millions

Pakistan Customs on Monday foiled a smuggling bid of mobile phones and accessories worth millions of rupees at Karachi Airport and arrested a passenger.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs on Monday foiled a smuggling bid of mobile phones and accessories worth millions of rupees at Karachi Airport and arrested a passenger.

According to spokesman for Customs, the Customs officials posted at Arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) intercepted a passenger on suspicion, traveling from Dubai to Karachi.

On investigation, they recovered about 65 iPhones, chargers, laptops and other valuables.

The worth of seized items was Rs 7.1 million. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Mobile Dubai From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament c ..

Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament commences

5 minutes ago
 Multan museum to be completed by June 2023

Multan museum to be completed by June 2023

5 minutes ago
 Health authorities fully prepare to deal any sub v ..

Health authorities fully prepare to deal any sub variant of Covid-19

5 minutes ago
 Cold wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

Cold wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

5 minutes ago
 Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democrac ..

Benazir sacrificed life for strengthening democracy: Speaker

11 minutes ago
 LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

LCCI wants industry status for meat sector

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.