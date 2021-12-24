Customs seize Rs 250m worth smuggled goods in raid

A joint team of customs intelligence and investigations, customs anti-smuggling organization and police raided a godown and seized smuggled goods worth Rs 250 million here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A joint team of customs intelligence and investigations, customs anti-smuggling organization and police raided a godown and seized smuggled goods worth Rs 250 million here Friday.

On a tip off, director customs intelligence Multan Asif Abbas Buzdar formed a team headed by customs superintendent Nasir Saeed Malik, and Adnan Khan Chandia to raid the godown of an alleged notorious smuggler Haji Sadiq Achakzai near Bahawalpur Chowk in Multan.

The team, accompanying a heavy contingent of Multan police, recovered non-custom-paid imported clath, cigarette, and miscellaneous item loaded on 19 Mazda trucks and a tractor trolley valuing around Rs 250 million.

Staff present at the godown managed to escape after the raid conducted by dozens of customs officials and a heavy contingent of police.

Customs Multan have registered FIR and started investigations.