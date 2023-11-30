Customs seize smartphone worth million of rupees from passenger at airport

(@FahadShabbir)

The Customs Enforcement team recovered a good number of earphones from the possession of a passenger at Multan International Airport on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Customs Enforcement team recovered a good number of earphones from the possession of a passenger at Multan International Airport on Thursday.

Official sources said that the smartphones worth millions of rupees were seized from the luggage of an arriving passenger from Sharjah.

They informed that under the guidance of Collector Customs Multan Region Syed Imran Sajid Bukhari, Customs Enforcement team, under the supervision of Deputy Collector Maryam Jamila, led by Shift Incharge Shahid Nawaz Marza, Rauf Asif, Asghar Chohan, Huma Gilani, and Asad, conducted operation during the checking of the baggage of passenger Muhammad Usama Abdul Latif of PIA Flight PK-813 arriving from Sharjah.

The seized smartphones are reported to be valued in the millions of rupees, the sources stated.

APP/mjk