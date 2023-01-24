UrduPoint.com

Customs Seize Smuggled Almonds, Tyres, NCP Car Worth Rs 11 Million

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The staff of Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO), Customs Multan, detained a truck carrying smuggled almonds and tyres in Multan and a non-custom-paid car in Sadiqabad, customs officials said on Tuesday.

ASO staff stopped a Mazda truck, LES-4061, loaded with smuggled tyres and California-origin almonds.

Exactly 120 cartons of almonds valuing Rs 4.5 million, 20 tyres of size 11/20 valuing Rs 1.5 million, and a truck valuing Rs 4 million were taken in custody.

Meanwhile, ASO staff also detained a Suzuki Alto car bearing registration, AHW-734, model 2015, valuing Rs 1.5 million. The non-custom-paid car was taken in possession and further action was in progress, customs officials said.

