Customs Seize Smuggled Cloth Worth Millions
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Customs and the City Police during an anti-smuggling operation in Kharadar, seized smuggled cloth valued
Rs 40 million.
A spokesperson for Pakistan Customs on Friday said that the Enforcement Collectorate Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO), in collaboration with SSP City Arif Aziz, seized 10 tons (10,500 kg) of smuggled ladies' cloth in a joint operation.
The confiscated goods have been moved to the Customs Enforcement warehouse.
The spokesperson added that following an examination of the seized cloth, a case will be filed under the Customs Act, and further investigation will be carried out.
