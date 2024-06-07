Customs seize smuggled cloth worth millions

The Pakistan Customs and the City Police during an anti-smuggling operation in Kharadar, seized smuggled cloth valued

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Customs and the City Police during an anti-smuggling operation in Kharadar, seized smuggled cloth valued

Rs 40 million.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Customs on Friday said that the Enforcement Collectorate Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO), in collaboration with SSP City Arif Aziz, seized 10 tons (10,500 kg) of smuggled ladies' cloth in a joint operation.

The confiscated goods have been moved to the Customs Enforcement warehouse.

The spokesperson added that following an examination of the seized cloth, a case will be filed under the Customs Act, and further investigation will be carried out.