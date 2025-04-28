Customs Seize Smuggled Cloth Worth Rs 6.5 Mln
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Pakistan Customs seized a huge quantity of smuggled foreign brand cloth worth millions on the RCD Highway
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Customs seized a huge quantity of smuggled foreign brand cloth worth millions on the RCD Highway.
According to Customs spokesperson on Monday, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Customs intercepted a trailer on RCD Highway, during its checking, recovered different kinds of smuggled foreign brand cloths worth 6.5 million rupees.
A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
