Customs Seize Smuggled Cloth Worth Rs 6.5 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan Customs seized a huge quantity of smuggled foreign brand cloth worth millions on the RCD Highway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Customs seized a huge quantity of smuggled foreign brand cloth worth millions on the RCD Highway.

According to Customs spokesperson on Monday, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Customs intercepted a trailer on RCD Highway, during its checking, recovered different kinds of smuggled foreign brand cloths worth 6.5 million rupees.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

