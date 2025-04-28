Customs seize smuggled cloth worth Rs 6.5 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Customs seized a huge quantity of smuggled foreign brand cloth worth millions on the RCD Highway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Customs seized a huge quantity of smuggled foreign brand cloth worth millions on the RCD Highway.

According to Customs spokesperson on Monday, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Customs intercepted a trailer on RCD Highway, during its checking, recovered different kinds of smuggled foreign brand cloths worth 6.5 million rupees.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.