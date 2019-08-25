UrduPoint.com
Customs Seize Smuggled Goods Worth Millions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Customs Collectorate Islamabad has seized a container carrying smuggled items worth rupees twenty million on Sunday.

The forty-feet long container was stopped on account of suspicion while en route to some unknown destination on M2 motorway, reported Radio Pakistan.

As per sources, it was carrying smuggled goods including cell phones and high-value fabric in huge quantity.

Customs authorities have told after on-spot initial investigation that most of the items seized are of Indian origin.

