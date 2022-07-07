Customs seize smuggled items worth millions of rupees

Pakistan Customs authorities seized different smuggled items worth millions of rupees in separate actions in Karachi

According to a spokesman for Customs on Thursday, the Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate's Anti Smuggling Organization, Karachi in a raid conducted in Sohrab Goth, Bus Terminal seized five trucks of smuggled sofa clothes worth Rs.

30 million.

In another action conducted at Mochko check post, the Customs officers seized smuggled clothes, tyres, betel nut and other miscellaneous items smuggled from Quetta, Balochistan. The value of the seized smuggled items was Rs. 16 million.

Cases had been registered and further investigations initiated.