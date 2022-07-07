UrduPoint.com

Customs Seize Smuggled Items Worth Millions Of Rupees

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Customs seize smuggled items worth millions of rupees

Pakistan Customs authorities seized different smuggled items worth millions of rupees in separate actions in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs authorities seized different smuggled items worth millions of rupees in separate actions in Karachi.

According to a spokesman for Customs on Thursday, the Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate's Anti Smuggling Organization, Karachi in a raid conducted in Sohrab Goth, Bus Terminal seized five trucks of smuggled sofa clothes worth Rs.

30 million.

In another action conducted at Mochko check post, the Customs officers seized smuggled clothes, tyres, betel nut and other miscellaneous items smuggled from Quetta, Balochistan. The value of the seized smuggled items was Rs. 16 million.

Cases had been registered and further investigations initiated.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Post From Million

Recent Stories

Petroleum Division makes framework to save 50% cit ..

Petroleum Division makes framework to save 50% citizens from gas price hike: Mus ..

3 seconds ago
 Directive to intensify anti-dengue activities

Directive to intensify anti-dengue activities

49 seconds ago
 Any G20 summit in IIoJK to trigger demonstrations ..

Any G20 summit in IIoJK to trigger demonstrations in their capitals: Kayani

52 seconds ago
 WASC finalizes arrangements to launch cleanliness ..

WASC finalizes arrangements to launch cleanliness drive on Eid

53 seconds ago
 More cameras to be installed in Islamabad under sa ..

More cameras to be installed in Islamabad under safe city project

55 seconds ago
 Security plan for Eid ul Azha finalized; Over 2500 ..

Security plan for Eid ul Azha finalized; Over 2500 cops to be deployed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.