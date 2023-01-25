UrduPoint.com

Customs Seize Smuggled Items Worth Rs 40 Mln

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Customs seize smuggled items worth Rs 40 mln

Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Customs Multan Wednesday seized miscellaneous smuggled items in a huge quantity worth over Rs 40 million from a godown in an operation here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Customs Multan Wednesday seized miscellaneous smuggled items in a huge quantity worth over Rs 40 million from a godown in an operation here on Wednesday.

Customs officials said that the ASO staff raided a godown near Babar Chowk in Multan on a tip off and recovered sixteen bundles of tyres valuing Rs 0.7 million, 40 cartons of candies valuing Rs 0.

16 million, 2400 kilogram of Cardamom valuing Rs 9.5 million, 20 cartons of cigarettes valuing Rs 1 million, 100 bags of China salt valuing Rs 1.5 million, 435 bags of shopping bags worth Rs 5 million, 110 bags of skimmed milk worth Rs 2.2 million, 10,000 kilograms of betel nuts worth Rs 12 million and 4000 kilogram of polyester cloth valuing Rs 8 million.

The overall seized smuggled goods were valued at Rs 40.06 million and further legal action was being taken, officials said.

