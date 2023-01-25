Customs seize tanker with smuggled oil

The customs officials Wednesday seized an oil tanker carrying about one lac smuggled petrol at Chowk Qureshi, near Ajab Walla in late hours of last night

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The customs officials Wednesday seized an oil tanker carrying about one lac smuggled petrol at Chowk Qureshi, near Ajab Walla in late hours of last night.

Customs Inspector Arshad said this illegal activity of Persian oil sale was going on for long time here under patronage of a political figure.

The owner of the pump, allegedly involved in the illegal activity, did try to hush up the issue by bribing the officials, he added.

THe inspector said the official had started shifting of the tanker to Multan to pursue further action.